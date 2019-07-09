Fenwick, WilmerHale Steer $2.6B Cisco-Acacia Deal

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 1:07 PM EDT) -- Technology giant Cisco, steered by Fenwick & West LLP, has agreed to snap up Massachusetts-based fiber optics company Acacia Communications, guided by WilmerHale, in a roughly $2.6 billion cash deal, the companies said Tuesday. The companies said in their joint statement that San Jose, California-based Cisco will pay $70 in cash for each of Acacia Communications’ shares. Acacia, which is a Cisco supplier, designs and makes “optical interconnect technologies,” according to the statement. “By innovating across software, silicon and optics, Cisco is reinventing every domain of the network with our intent-based architectures,” David Goeckeler, the executive vice president and general manager...

