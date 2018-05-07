Fund CEO's Alibi Straight Out Of 'Casablanca,' Feds Tell Jury

Law360, New York (July 9, 2019, 5:32 PM EDT) -- A prosecutor likened Premium Point Investments CEO Anilesh "Neil" Ahuja's claim that he didn't know about fraud at his fallen hedge fund to "Casablanca," telling Manhattan jurors Tuesday the alibi is like a scene in the famed film where a corrupt policeman says he is "shocked, shocked" to learn of gambling under his nose. The comparison came during a full day of closing arguments at Ahuja's fraud trial, which opened June 5 before U.S. District Judge Katherine Polk Failla and is now in its sixth week. The jury was set to begin deliberating charges of conspiracy, securities fraud and wire fraud...

