RBS, SocGen Can Stay Out Of Forex-Rigging Suit

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 9:44 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge has rejected a bid by investors seeking to restore Royal Bank of Scotland PLC and Societe Generale to the list of foreign exchange dealers tied to a proposed class action accusing the banks of participating in a scheme to rig foreign exchange markets. U.S. District Judge Lorna G. Schofield said in her three-page order Monday that requests for reconsideration are often denied, and that the investors provided no new evidence to bolster their claims or point to supporting materials the court may have overlooked. Furthermore, the judge said, there's no evidence that the two banks...

