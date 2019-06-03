Qualcomm Asks 9th Circ. To Stay Blockbuster Antitrust Ruling

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 5:12 PM EDT) -- Qualcomm is asking the Ninth Circuit to stay U.S. District Judge Lucy Koh’s ruling in a Federal Trade Commission enforcement action that threatens to upend the chipmaker's core business model, saying it risks losing the U.S. lead in 5G development. Qualcomm is looking to partially pause an injunction accompanying Judge Koh’s May opinion that found the licensing practices it employs for standard-essential patents covering cellular technology violate antitrust law. The California company argued in a motion Monday to the Ninth Circuit that the order will require it to “fundamentally change the way it has done business for decades,” renegotiate many of...

