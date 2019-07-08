Ex-Orient Express Bank Owner Seeks Docs In Merger Fight

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 6:15 PM EDT) -- The Cypriot former majority owner of Russia's Orient Express Bank has asked a New York federal court for permission to seek documents from Deutsche Bank AG as it pursues arbitration against an investment firm over a soured 2016 merger deal. Evison Holdings Ltd. told the court in a lawsuit filed Monday that it's seeking documents and information relevant to its claims against Finvision Holdings Ltd., which it accuses in arbitration in London of inducing it to enter into the merger by misrepresenting that the deal could head off a potential call by Russian authorities for further capital injections by Orient Express...

