Plaintiff Says Attys Didn't Spur Juror Letter To Roundup Judge

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 9:45 PM EDT) -- A man with non-Hodgkin lymphoma pushed back Monday against Monsanto's argument that a biased jury led to its $80 million trial loss in multidistrict litigation over claims its Roundup herbicide causes cancer, arguing that his counsel never told a juror to write a letter urging the judge to preserve the award.

In a three-page response brief, Ed Hardeman told U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria that he doesn't object to adding the juror's letter into the record. However, he disputed Monsanto's assertion that the letter shows the juror, referred to as Juror #5, is unfairly biased against the company and should have...

Case Information

Case Title

Case Number

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Personal Inj. Prod. Liability

Judge

Date Filed

February 1, 2016

Case Title

Case Number

Court

California Northern

Nature of Suit

Personal Inj. Prod. Liability

Judge

Date Filed

October 4, 2016

