Ex-NBA Star Dodges Prison For College Ball Bribes

Law360, New York (July 17, 2019, 8:47 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge on Wednesday declined to sentence former NBA star Chuck Connors Person to prison for accepting bribes while coaching at Auburn University, lauding his long track record of charitable works and rejecting prosecutors' claim that he was motivated by "insatiable greed." At an afternoon sentencing hearing, U.S. District Judge Loretta Preska sentenced Person to time served and two years of supervised release. Person also must forfeit $91,500 and perform 200 hours of community service. Person, by far the highest-profile defendant in the Manhattan U.S. attorney's crackdown on corruption in college basketball, admitted in March to accepting a...

