NJ Court Sets Aside $3.5M Verdict Against Contractor

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 7:01 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal court has set aside a $3.5 million jury award against a defense contractor, finding that a former employee's defamation claim that stemmed from an incident report on her firing, allegedly for threatening to shoot several supervisors, is too late. U.S. District Judge Renee Marie Bumb on Tuesday granted Mission Solutions LLC's motion for judgment as a matter of law, siding with the contractor's argument that Anna Baran's defamation claim is barred by a one-year statute of limitations from the report's publication in the U.S. Department of Defense's personnel database, according to the decision. Judge Bumb also pointed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS