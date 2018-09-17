Delta Fliers' Insurance Kickback Suit Survives Trims

Law360 (July 9, 2019, 10:05 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge kept alive part of a proposed class action Tuesday alleging Delta Air Lines conspired with an insurer to take kickbacks in exchange for selling trip insurance to ticket buyers. While U.S. District Judge Donald M. Middlebrooks cut the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act claim, he allowed part of the ticket buyers’ unjust enrichment claim to proceed, along with a Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act claim. But he said the customers face an uphill battle in proving their claims moving forward. “I have serious doubts about plaintiffs' ability to ultimately prove, rather than simply allege, the...

