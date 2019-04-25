FWS Says Condors Can't Be Protected As Cultural Property

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 6:40 PM EDT) -- The U.S. government has urged a California federal court to toss a suit from Native American and environmental activists over a development on a ranch property they claim will harm critically endangered California condors, arguing Tuesday that there is no evidence the plan would impact tribal cultural traditions tied to the bird. The challenged plan authorizes a luxury resort development in a portion of Tejon Ranch, a large area of private land northwest of Los Angeles that is a designated habitat for condors and a culturally significant site for local tribes. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service approved the Tehachapi Uplands...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS