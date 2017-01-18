Pa. Ski Resort Says Patron's $2.5M Award Is Way Overboard

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 9:06 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania ski resort wants a federal court to toss a $2.5 million verdict in favor of a snowboarder who fractured his leg running into a snow-making machine on a closed slope, saying Tuesday the outcome “shocks the conscience” in comparison to the degree of the injury. Big Boulder Ski Resort, near Wilkes-Barre in northeastern Pennsylvania, asked a judge to overturn the $2.5 million June verdict in favor of James Ashmen Jr., a snowboarder who in 2015 veered onto what he says he didn’t know was a closed slope and ran into one of the resort’s snow machines. He fractured his...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS