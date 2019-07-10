How High Court FOIA Ruling Will Help Gov't Contractors

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 3:22 PM EDT) -- On June 24, 2019, the U.S. Supreme Court issued a landmark decision interpreting one of the exemptions to the Freedom of Information Act's general requirement that federal agencies provide the public access to covered records. Specifically, the Supreme Court changed the standard applicable to FOIA Exemption 4, which exempts from disclosure "trade secrets and commercial or financial information obtained from a person and privileged or confidential."[1] Previously, to qualify for this exemption and prevent the disclosure of its information in the possession of a federal agency, a contractor often had to show that there was a likelihood of competitive harm to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS