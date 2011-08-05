Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Credit Union Regulator Blocked From Exiting Libor Class

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 5:49 PM EDT) -- The National Credit Union Administration can't be excluded from the investor class bringing antitrust actions against several big banks over alleged Libor rigging because it failed to opt out before the deadline, a New York federal judge ruled Wednesday.

NCUA has sought court approval to pursue its own case against banks, including Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase Co., rather than take part in the class action, which claims the financial institutions manipulated Libor to the detriment of investors.

The credit union regulator told the court that it should be excluded from the class membership and the class's settlements with four...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related

Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Anti-Trust

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

August 5, 2011

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

New York Southern

Nature of Suit

Anti-Trust

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

August 12, 2011

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®