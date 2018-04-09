Gildan Sees $2M Arbitration Award Confirmed

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 8:13 PM EDT) -- Wholesale printing company Ennis Inc. can’t overturn an arbitrator’s award that forced it to pay Gildan Activewear Inc. $2 million to cover a severance payment Gildan made after it purchased Ennis’ shirt-making division and fired an executive, a Texas federal court has ruled. In a 21-page order filed Tuesday, U.S. District Judge Ed Kinkeade said Ennis had clearly agreed to indemnify Gildan for the severance payment if Gildan decided to fire the executive in question following its $110 million purchase in 2016 of former Ennis subsidiary Alstyle Apparel LLC. Judge Kinkeade said an arbitrator had acted fairly and in full compliance...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS