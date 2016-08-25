Signet Investors Win Cert. In Harassment Statements Suit

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 6:48 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge certified a class of investors Wednesday who claim Signet Jewelers Ltd.’s code of conduct included false statements about a harassment-free workplace that were meant to dull the impact of a separate lawsuit over its supposedly toxic workplace. The Jared and Kay Jewelers parent company had argued class-wide consideration of the claims would “descend into a series of discrete and particularized mini-trials,” but U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon said it’s not that complicated. “This case can be adjudicated just as any other ordinary securities class action would: by analyzing whether the belated disclosure of the massive scope...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS