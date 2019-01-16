Litigious Copyright Atty Hit With Latest Sanctions

Law360 (July 10, 2019, 6:15 PM EDT) -- Richard Liebowitz, a New York attorney who has filed hundreds of copyright cases in recent years, was hit with sanctions Wednesday for disobeying court orders — a ruling that a judge said was part of "a growing body of law" devoted solely to punishing the litigious lawyer. U.S. District Judge Jesse M. Furman ordered Liebowitz to pay $8,745 for "repeated failure" to obey orders in a lawsuit the attorney filed against NBC for allegedly using a copyrighted photo. The judge said the behavior had "imposed considerable and unwarranted costs" on the court and NBC. Judge Furman noted that he is hardly...

