NY AG Agrees To $1.5M Deal With Resale Cos. Over Pricey Tix

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 5:39 PM EDT) -- A pair of ticket reselling companies said they will pay $1.55 million to settle a suit brought by New York Attorney General Letitia James, who accused them of swindling thousands of customers with the sale of overpriced "speculative tickets" that the resellers didn’t actually own. TicketNetwork Inc. and Ticket Galaxy of South Windsor, Connecticut, and their owner Donald Vaccaro agreed Wednesday to a proposed consent order in New York state court that settles state claims that they tricked unsuspecting buyers into purchasing tickets to live shows and sporting events that they didn’t yet have but tried to procure only after consumers...

