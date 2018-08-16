REV Group Can’t DQ Fund, Attys For Strategic Litigating

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 3:28 PM EDT) -- A federal judge has denied REV Group Inc.'s attempt to disqualify a pension fund and its counsel for allegedly colluding with counsel in a related state court stock-drop case against the specialty vehicle manufacturer, saying that dropping certain securities claims was a reasonable strategic move. U.S. District Judge Lynn Adelman ruled Wednesday that the Houston Municipal Employees Pension System and its lead counsel, Bernstein Liebhard LLP, can't be disqualified for amending their consolidated investorsuit to drop Securities Act of 1933 violation claims so they could play out in a parallel state court action. While those choices may raise some concerns about...

