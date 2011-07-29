Ill. Atty Gets $500K FIRREA Fine For Lying To Housing Agency

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 4:35 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Wednesday slapped an attorney accused of lying to a federal housing regulator with a $500,000 penalty, saying the sum was warranted for his "serious wrongdoing" but still fell well short of the maximum $3.3 million fine the government asked for. Granting summary judgment in the government's favor under the Financial Institutions Reform Recovery and Enforcement Act, U.S. District Judge John J. Tharp Jr. said attorney Robert S. Luce is "exactly the type of person whom the statute is intended to cover, and his actions were exactly the sort of conduct that it was intended to reach."...

