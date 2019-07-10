Esports Org Sues DHS Over Videographer's Visa Denial

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 6:04 PM EDT) -- American esports organization Cloud9 Esports Inc. has hit U.S. immigration officials with a suit in California federal court seeking to overturn their denial of an athletic support visa for a videographer who chronicles the exploits of one of their star video game players. Cloud9, which fields professional teams in tournaments across nearly a dozen hugely popular video games, said in a complaint filed Wednesday that officials at the U.S. Department of Homeland Security ignored the evidence provided to them and applied an improper standard to deny Swedish videographer Calle Danielsson's P1-S visa application. "This denial leaves Cloud9 without the valuable services...

