Venezuela Ministry Says $129M Award Issued In Wrong Venue

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 5:27 PM EDT) -- The Venezuelan Ministry of Defense told a Mississippi federal court Wednesday that a $128.9 million arbitration award issued to U.S. shipbuilder Huntington Ingalls Industries cannot be enforced because the tribunal did not comply with the terms of the arbitration agreement when it moved the proceedings to Brazil. The ministry claims that the agreement between the parties mandated that arbitration of the dispute, which relates to a $315 million contract to refurbish two warships, take place in Caracas, Venezuela. But the International Chamber of Commerce tribunal decided instead that proceedings would take place in Brazil, after the ministry argued against an attempt to arbitrate in Washington,...

