Weinstein Changes Attys Again As Trial Looms

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 7:34 PM EDT) -- Less than two months before Harvey Weinstein is scheduled to face rape charges at trial in New York state court, the disgraced movie mogul again changed out his counsel Thursday, bringing on two Chicago-based attorneys. New York Supreme Court Justice James Burke granted the bid by Donna Rotunno and Damon Cheronis to represent Weinstein, who is scheduled to go to trial Sept. 9, Cheronis told Law360 in an email. Rotunno declined to comment. It’s the second legal team shakeup of the year for Weinstein, as Rotunno and Cheronis will replace Jose Baez, who led Casey Anthony's murder trial acquittal, and Harvard...

