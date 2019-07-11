27 Industry Groups Unify To Push For Federal Privacy Bill

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 11:00 PM EDT) -- A coalition of trade groups from various industries came together Thursday to urge Republican and Democratic members of the House and Senate commerce committees to pass federal consumer privacy legislation. The 27 retail, food and beverage, and telecom industry associations sent a letter to Sens. Roger Wicker, R-Miss., and Maria Cantwell, D-Wash., and Reps. Frank Pallone, D-NJ, and Greg Walden, R-Ore., that there is a need for "a comprehensive federal privacy law that establishes a single technology and industry-neutral framework for our economy." "Although we use data in different ways and may have different views about the details of a final...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS