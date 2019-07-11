Ex-Credit Union CEO, NY Businessman Deny Bribery Charges

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 7:00 PM EDT) -- The former CEO of Melrose Credit Union and a Long Island, New York, business owner pleaded not guilty in New York federal court Thursday to charges that they conducted a bribery scheme to exchange free housing for favorable loan terms. After being arrested earlier in the day, ex-Melrose CEO Alan Kaufman and businessman Tony Georgiton appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Henry Pitman Thursday afternoon to answer charges that can carry as much as a 30-year prison stay. Kaufman was released on $500,000 in bail, while Georgiton was released on $1 million in bail. According to the unsealed indictment, Georgiton purchased a...

