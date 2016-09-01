Atty Slams Order To Pay $5M For Fraud That Snared NBA Star

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 10:45 PM EDT) -- A well-known Alabama attorney and businessman vowed Friday to appeal a Georgia federal judge's order requiring him to pay the Securities and Exchange Commission $5 million for defrauding former NBA star Charles Barkley and other investors out of millions of dollars. U.S. District Judge Steve C. Jones on Thursday ordered Donald V. Watkins Sr. and his waste-to-fuel business, Masada Resource Group LLC, to cease any fraudulent business activity, repay nearly $3 million in allegedly ill-gotten profits and pay a fine of nearly $2 million to the Securities and Exchange Commission. Judge Jones' order in this civil suit comes just a few months...

