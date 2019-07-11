Texas Judge Convicted Of Taking Cash For Court Favors

Law360 (July 11, 2019, 10:08 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal jury convicted a suspended state judge Thursday of accepting bribes in return for favorable rulings after he was caught in an FBI sting operation that involved a wired criminal defense attorney, the U.S. Department of Justice said. Following a six-day trial, the jury convicted Judge Rodolfo "Rudy" Delgado, 65, of one count of conspiracy, three counts of federal program bribery, three counts of Travel Act bribery and one count of obstruction of justice, prosecutors said. "The bribery of a judge may be the worst break of the public's trust in government," U.S. Attorney Ryan K. Patrick said in...

