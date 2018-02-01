CDK Cuts Deal With Cox In Auto Data Antitrust Case

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 5:24 PM EDT) -- Software company CDK Global and Cox Automotive have settled their beef amid the sprawling antitrust litigation lodged by car dealers, software vendors and others alleging that CDK and a rival monopolized the market for crucial auto dealer data. Cox and CDK told an Illinois federal court Thursday they've struck a deal resolving both the antitrust claims leveled by Cox Enterprises' auto arm and other subsidiaries — including Autotrader.com and Kelley Bluebook — and CDK's counterclaims that Cox misused its data. The companies offered no details on the terms, though they noted that they've agreed to drop their allegations permanently. Counsel and...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS