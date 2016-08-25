Signet: Investor Cert. Needs Clarification. Judge: WRONG

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 5:00 PM EDT) -- A New York federal judge refused Thursday to clarify an order certifying a class of investors suing over Signet's alleged culture of sexual harassment, calling the retailer's interpretation "completely, totally and utterly WRONG" and setting the stage for an appeal. Earlier that day, Kay Jewelers and Jared's parent company had urged U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon to clarify that she was not allowing the investors to sue as a class over supposedly misleading statements in its code of conduct about a harassment-free workplace. Signet, which said it was considering an appeal, believed the class claims were limited to assertions it downplayed the scope...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS