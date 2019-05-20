Huntington Ingalls Workers Slam Move To Toss Benefits Suit

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 7:58 PM EDT) -- A proposed class of Huntington Ingalls Industries Inc. retirees have gone to bat against their former employer's argument that their pension lawsuit doesn't hold up, telling a Virginia federal judge that the shipbuilding company contradicts itself in its bid to dismiss the litigation. Huntington Ingalls' argument against the suit — which accuses the company of failing to update the mortality rates used in certain benefit calculations, resulting in unequal payments for those who choose nonstandard payout methods — doesn't make sense, the workers said Thursday. Although Huntington Ingalls acknowledges that workers who choose nonstandard payout methods should receive the same pensions...

