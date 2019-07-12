Honda Is Hiding Acura RDX 'Infotainment' Glitch, Owners Say

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 5:35 PM EDT) -- Owners of brand new Acura RDX vehicles filed a proposed class action in California federal court Thursday alleging Honda knowingly sold vehicles with defective technology consoles that could distract drivers and become a safety hazard. The lawsuit claims that the touchscreen consoles — or "infotainment" systems — found in Honda's 2019 and 2020 Acura RDX vehicles are supposed to be a "gateway" between a driver and the car's safety, navigation, communication and entertainment features, but a defect has been causing glitches that freeze or crash the system. "This poses a safety risk because when the system malfunctions, unexpected audio or video...

