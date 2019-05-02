Helms-Burton Suit Against Carnival May Float Despite Holes

Law360, Miami (July 31, 2019, 6:40 PM EDT) -- A Florida federal judge indicated Wednesday that he will deny Carnival's bid to dismiss a lawsuit seeking damages under the Helms-Burton Act over its use of Cuban port facilities that were confiscated by the Castro regime, but counsel for the cruise line said they still see several deficiencies in the claims. At a hearing in Miami, senior U.S. District Judge James Lawrence King said he was prepared to make a tentative ruling that, viewing the pleaded facts as true, plaintiff Javier Garcia-Bengochea has made a sufficient claim to an ownership interest in the La Maritima and Terminal Naviera docks in Santiago...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS