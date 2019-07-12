Ex-NBA Star Should Do Time For Taking Bribes, Gov't Says

Law360, New York (July 12, 2019, 4:25 PM EDT) -- Federal prosecutors took a dim view Friday of Chuck Connors Person's request for leniency in a Manhattan bribery case, rejecting the former NBA rookie of the year's assertion that he was in dire financial straits and pointing out that he was on the take while earning $250,000 a year coaching at Auburn University. Person, by far the highest-profile defendant in the Manhattan U.S. attorney's crackdown on corruption in college basketball, is scheduled to be sentenced July 17 by U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska. In March, Person told Judge Preska that he accepted $91,500 in bribe payments from Marty Blazer, an...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS