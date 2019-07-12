CEO Accused Of Draining $3M From NJ Terra Cotta Co.

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 5:34 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey-based terra cotta facade business’ minority shareholder sued the company’s president and CEO in New York federal court Friday, accusing the executive of misusing company funds and draining at least $3 million from his company. Ronald D. Boschan claims in his suit that after Shildan Inc.’s president and CEO, Moshe Steinmetz, forced him to resign as a national sales manager, Steinmetz began lining his own pockets by paying himself an exorbitant salary, loaning himself hundreds of thousands of dollars and taking out a million-dollar life insurance policy. According to the suit, also filed derivatively on behalf of Shildan, Boschan...

