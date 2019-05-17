Chamber Backs Facebook In 7th Circ. OT Arbitration Bid

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 7:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Chamber of Commerce urged the Seventh Circuit Friday to back Facebook Inc. in its effort to individually arbitrate claims that it failed to pay employees proper overtime, saying a lower court's conditional class certification defies the Federal Arbitration Act. More than half of the employees who are now included in former Facebook employee Susie Bigger's collective action have signed agreements saying they would individually arbitrate their issues with the tech giant, the group told the court in an amicus brief. The lower court's certification order treats those agreements as if they're unenforceable, which violates the FAA's mandate that they...

