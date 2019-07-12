Bank of America, Morgan Stanley Again Accused Of Spoofing

Law360 (July 12, 2019, 6:48 PM EDT) -- Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Bank of America Corp. and its subsidiary Merrill Lynch Commodities Inc. engaged in spoofing in an effort to manipulate precious metal futures, according to a proposed class action filed Friday in New York federal court. Three New York investors claim the banks, two former Merrill Lynch traders and 18 unnamed individual defendants manipulated gold, silver, platinum and palladium futures through a spoofing scheme in which they placed buy or sell orders that they intended to cancel. The practice simulates supply or demand, allegedly allowing the banks to profit from the swings in prices. "Each spoofing incident...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS