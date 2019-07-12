Thorny Issues In Orioles-Nationals Arbitration Trouble Judge

Law360, New York (July 12, 2019, 8:41 PM EDT) -- A New York state trial court judge on Friday said he was "genuinely struggling" with legal questions raised by claims from the Baltimore Orioles and Mid-Atlantic Sports Network that an arbitration award against them is so unfair that the courts should intervene. In three hours of oral arguments over a bid by the Washington Nationals to confirm an award brokered by the MLB-run Revenue Sharing Definitions Committee, Justice Joel Cohen repeatedly asked counsel where to draw the line between allowing an arbitrator to do its work and when a court can rule that an arbitrator's decision is so unjust that it warrants judicial action....

