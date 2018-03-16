Cemex Escapes Investor Suit Over Bribery, For Now

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 6:05 PM EDT) -- Global building materials company Cemex succeeded in dodging a proposed securities class action accusing it of covering up a bribery scheme when a New York federal judge found that the investors' allegations were unconvincing and vague. U.S. District Judge Valerie Caproni dismissed the suit Friday, but gave the shareholders permission to amend their complaint. The investors said Cemex concealed a "culture of corruption" at its Colombian branch, particularly in connection with the development of a new cement plant in the town of Maceo, and that by not disclosing alleged bribery, the company made misleading statements and omissions, in violation of federal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS