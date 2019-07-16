Preemption Vs. Public Nuisance, In Aviation And Opioids

Law360 (July 16, 2019, 3:58 PM EDT) -- Sometimes simple fact patterns can be instructive on complicated legal issues. And, given the breadth of their respective enforcement powers, there is a crossover between preemption under the Federal Aviation Administration and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.[1] The latest story of a connection between aviation preemption and preemption in the pharmaceutical space starts on a farm in Iowa. The Danner farm, in Carroll County, Iowa, sits under the flight path to a municipal airport managed by the Carroll Airport Commission. Local zoning ordinances mandate a protected zone around the airport of 10,000 feet from the end of the runways and 150...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS