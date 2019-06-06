NY Seeks To Confirm $225M Arbitration Win Against Tribe

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 5:01 PM EDT) -- New York state has urged a federal court to confirm a final arbitration panel decision awarding it $255 million in unpaid casino revenue from the Seneca Nation of Indians, saying the panel wasn't required to seek approval from the secretary of the U.S. Department of the Interior. The Seneca Nation's recent petition to vacate the final arbitration award argues wrongly that the panel "amended" a state-tribal compact when interpreting it and that the secretary must approve any such amendments under the Indian Gaming Regulatory Act, the state said Friday in a cross-petition to confirm the award. But the panel correctly determined...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS