Real Estate Rumors: Showpad, North Star Commercial, Onni

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 5:40 PM EDT) -- Job training software company Showpad has leased more than 68,000 square feet of space in Chicago, Crain's Chicago Business reported Monday. The firm is taking all of floor 10 at the 16-story 1 N. State St., and with the new lease, the company more than triples its footprint at the building, Crain's said. Showpad currently has space on floor 11 of the Shorenstein Properties building, according to the report. Developer North Star Commercial is hoping to get nearly $30 million for a development site in Westchester County, New York, The Real Deal reported Monday. The company is seeking to sell a...

