Greenberg Traurig Lands Former Bilzin Litigation Chair

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 5:32 PM EDT) -- Greenberg Traurig LLP announced Monday that it has lured Bilzin Sumberg Price Baena & Axelrod LLP’s litigation chair to join its Miami office, bolstering its litigation practice with his experience handling a range of business disputes. Michael N. Kreitzer, who ran the litigation department at Bilzin Sumberg for more than a decade, has substantial experience with disputes regarding contracts, business partnerships, shareholder conflicts and trademarks. He is also very active in handling real estate and construction matters. Kreitzer said in an interview that he had received entreaties from close friends at Greenberg Traurig over the years, but more recently realized there were...

