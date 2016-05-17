Boston City Aides Make 11th-Hour Bid To Toss Extortion Case

Law360, Boston (July 15, 2019, 6:42 PM EDT) -- Two Boston City Hall aides charged with pressuring a music festival to hire unneeded union labor made a final bid to get extortion charges thrown out Monday in federal court just a week before jury selection is scheduled to begin. Kenneth Brissette, Boston’s head of tourism and entertainment, and Timothy Sullivan, the city’s head of intergovernmental affairs, already had their Hobbs Act extortion case dismissed once before it was revived in March by the First Circuit. In its opinion, the appellate court seemed to wonder whether the conduct alleged in the indictment constitutes the “wrongful” fear of economic harm, though it...

