NJ Atty Sanctioned For Excess Claims Against Liberty

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 7:52 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge on Monday sanctioned a Zager Fuchs PC lawyer for violating a court order by including certain additional claims in an amended complaint against Liberty Life Assurance Co. of Boston over the termination of his client’s disability benefits. In granting Liberty’s unopposed sanctions motion, Chief U.S. District Judge Freda L. Wolfson said attorney Michael T. Warshaw, representing David Hocheiser, improperly filed claims for breach of fiduciary duty and punitive damages after the judge had said he only could assert a claim under the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974. Hocheiser filed an amended complaint “in clear...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS