Tribal Org. Blew Chance To Fight Pipeline, DC Circ. Told

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 9:24 PM EDT) -- A Kinder Morgan unit has told the D.C. Circuit that a Rhode Island tribe's preservation office can't challenge a federal review of the company's pipeline expansion project because the office didn't take part in the review process. Echoing arguments made a week earlier by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, Kinder Morgan's Tennessee Gas Pipeline Co. LLC said Friday the Narragansett Indian Tribal Historic Preservation Office lacks standing to claim FERC botched its National Historic Preservation Act-mandated review of the Connecticut Expansion Project running through New York, Connecticut and Massachusetts, which the commission approved in 2017. The tribal organization claims the Massachusetts portion...

