DOJ Looks To Nix Suit Over 'Inaccurate' Terrorism Report

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 8:25 PM EDT) -- Two nonpartisan policy groups challenging an allegedly inaccurate 2018 terrorism report put together by the Trump administration have “no basis” for their suit demanding the U.S. Department of Justice and Department of Homeland Security correct the report, the agencies told a Massachusetts federal judge Friday. Protect Democracy Project Inc. and the Brennan Center for Justice at New York University School of Law hit the DOJ and DHS with the suit in May 2018, alleging that the federal agencies published a report on “foreign terrorist entry” that was “rife with inaccuracies and methodological flaws.” Though the groups had filed a so-called Information Quality...

