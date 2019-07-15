J&J Can't Quit Deception Playbook, Okla. Says In Closings

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 11:13 PM EDT) -- The state of Oklahoma said Monday in closing arguments for a landmark trial that pharma giant Johnson & Johnson carried out a "calculated plan" to deceive the medical community and the public about the safety of opioids, and then followed the same strategy of withholding information right through the seven-week trial. Larry Ottaway, an attorney for Johnson & Johnson, delivers closing arguments Monday in the Oklahoma opioid trial. (AP) Both sides delivered closing arguments after 32 days of trial, with Oklahoma arguing that J&J and its Janssen Pharmaceuticals unit hatched a strategy in the 1990s and 2000s of transforming the nation's view...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS