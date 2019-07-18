Mitchell Silberberg Nabs Hollywood Labor Pro From Manatt

Law360 (July 18, 2019, 6:53 PM EDT) -- Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp LLP has snagged the former chair of Manatt Phelps & Phillips LLP’s entertainment and media practice, who handles everything from discrimination and federal benefits law matters to negotiations with Hollywood guilds for the Oprah Winfrey Network and the Netflix series “House of Cards.” Alan M. Brunswick, who has spent the past 40 years working on labor, employment and benefits matters for production companies like Lionsgate TV, Tyler Perry Studios and Media Rights Capital, as well as other high-profile clients like Michael Moore, joined Mitchell Silberberg & Knupp as a partner in its labor and employment practice group...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS