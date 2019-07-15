Ex-Navy Official Sentenced To 70 Mos. For Kickback Plot

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 7:55 PM EDT) -- A former civilian senior procurement official has been sentenced in California federal court to 70 months in prison for taking $1.2 million in kickbacks and paying fraudulent invoices for U.S. Navy contracts, prosecutors said Monday. Fernando Barroso Sr., 69, of Oxnard, California, pled guilty in March to one count of conspiracy and one count of subscribing to a false federal income tax return, according to the U.S. attorney's office, which said he admitted in his plea agreement that he defrauded the United States, submitted false claims for payment and accepted bribes. U.S. District Judge John F. Walter sentenced Barroso to the...

