IGT Loses Bid For Redo After $16M Slot Game Trial Loss

Law360 (July 15, 2019, 6:49 PM EDT) -- An Illinois federal judge on Monday said he won't order a retrial after a jury awarded slot game maker GC2 Inc. more than $16 million over claims rival International Game Technology PLC and others violated its copyrights when they launched certain games online. U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly said IGT, its Nevada subsidiary, its former subsidiary DoubleDown Interactive LLC and computer game software maker Masque Publishing Inc. are not entitled to a retrial because the jury’s verdict was consistent with the evidence it heard the first time around. The jurors’ decision also was not excessive, nor did it lack any rational connection to...

