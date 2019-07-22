Airport Property Due Diligence Should Cover PFAS Pollution

Law360, New York (July 22, 2019, 3:28 PM EDT) -- Airport properties present unique environmental risks due to historical manufacturing, maintenance, fueling and similar activities that have often been ongoing for decades. Environmental due diligence at airport properties can reveal evidence of historical solvent or hydrocarbon releases associated with historical airport operations. A contaminant that for years has flown under the radar now presents substantial environmental risks at many airport properties. For decades, aqueous film-forming foam, often referred to as AFFF, has been used as a firefighting agent at airports in the U.S. and throughout the world. AFFF is particularly effective in fighting Class B fires — from flammable and combustible...

